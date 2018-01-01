Liam Payne would be happy wearing girlfriend Cheryl's underwear

Liam Payne often steals his girlfriend Cheryl's clothes and would even try on one of her thongs.

The 24-year-old singer revealed that he often borrowed his popstar girlfriend's outfits in an interview with BBC Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw.

Liam told the British presenter that due to laziness, he mistakenly wore her socks for a recent work trip - and that he wouldn't have minded too much if he had picked out her underwear instead.

"I'm lazy," Liam explained. "I should know better after all these years, I just pile all the socks in the drawer, all the boxers. Luckily I didn't end up with any thongs, that would have been embarrassing. I might have tried it out, could've been a bit airy, a bit free!"

Explaining their informal garment-sharing arrangements he added, "Honestly these days because of the way clothes are, a lot of stuff is baggy so I get a lot of her clothes in my wardrobe and if I'm feeling it that day I'll whack it on. I had this jumper on the other day which had 'woman' written on the back. We're gonna get pictured in a lot of the same stuff."

He added that when Cheryl took a liking to something of his she borrows it and rarely returns the item.

The couple welcomed their first child together, Bear, in March last year (17), however in recent months they have been plagued by rumours their relationship is on the rocks.

In his chat with Nick, Liam also downplayed speculation caused by comments he made in an interview with a German website, that a One Direction reunion was on the cards.

"My words have been confused," he explained. "I said we've all spoken about it which I meant in interviews we all have. I have spoken to Louis (Tomlinson) about different things, but it's a way off yet.

"The only way 1D is going to be bigger than it was is if we all get big in our solo careers and we all come back together. We've all worked hard for solo careers and I think we deserve our time to do those things."