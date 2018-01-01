NEWS Manic Street Preachers denied Number 1 album by The Greatest Showman Newsdesk Share with :







The Greatest Showman soundtrack is back at Number 1 on this week's Official Albums Chart. The movie phenomenon rebounds 2 to 1, denying Manic Street Preachers today’s chart-topper with their new album Resistance Is Futile. The band's 13th album led the way at the midweek stage but settles for Number 2.



Resistance Is Futile was however this week's biggest seller physically and, on the eve of Record Store Day UK, The Manics also claim the Official Vinyl Chart double – the Welsh rockers are Number 1 on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart, while lead single International Blue is also the UK’s best-selling vinyl single of the week.



Meanwhile, George Ezra holds at 3 with Staying At Tamara's, last week's Number 1, Kylie Minogue's Golden, slips to 4, while Cardi B's Invasion Of Privacy lifts a place to 5, a huge 89% of the rapper’s debut album tally this week came from streaming.



British punk rockers The Damned claim their first ever Top 10 album this week with Evil Spirits, new at 7.



Elsewhere, A Real Labour Of Love by UB40 ft. Ali, Astro and Mickey vaults 28 places back into the Top 40 at Number 15, just ahead of Arctic Monkeys' 2013 album AM, which zooms from 31 to 16 in anticipation of the release of new album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. The band's 2006 debut, Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not, also returns to the Top 40 at Number 27.



A 21st anniversary reissue of Gary Barlow's chart-topping solo debut album Open Road is new at 25, US rockers Breaking Benjamin land at 35 with their sixth album Ember, the self-titled debut from Londoner Isaac Gracie opens at 36, and Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. is back in the Top 40 at 37 following his Pulitzer Prize win this week.