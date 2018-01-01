NEWS Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa score biggest Number 1 of 2018 so far with One Kiss Newsdesk Share with :







Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa have scored the biggest Number 1 tally of 2018 to secure this week's Official Singles Chart crown.



One Kiss, which climbs 3 to 1 this week, amassing a combined total of over 70,000 units (comprising 7.1 million streams and 22,000 downloads) to claim the top spot. It earns Calvin Harris his ninth UK Number 1, while Dua Lipa nets her second chart-topper, following 2017 smash hit New Rules.



Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa with their Official Number 1 Award from the Official Charts Company for One Kiss (pic credit: Conor McDonnell)



Calvin Harris now joins the likes of ABBA, Spice Girls and Rihanna to become only the 11th act in chart history to notch up nine or more chart-topping singles. Revisit where all of Calvin Harris’ singles have charted in the UK here.



Drake's Nice For What - the most-streamed song of the week with 7.9 million plays - drops one place to Number 2, while Lil Dicky's former Number 1 Freaky Friday with Chris Brown slips to Number 3.



Sigala and Paloma Faith reach a new peak of Number 7 this week with Lullaby, up two, while Banx & Ranx net their first UK Top 20 hit; Answerphone, the Canadian duos collaboration with Ella Eyre and Yxng Bane lifts seven to Number 18.



Zayn secures this week's highest new entry with Let Me at Number 20, his 7th Top 40 hit, while Cardi B's I Like It featuring Bad Bunny & J Balvin rockets 17 positions to Number 23. Sean Paul, David Guetta and Becky G are also big climbers, rising 14 to Number 25 with Mad Love.



Nicki Minaj's two comeback singles Chun-Li and Barbie Tingz both impact the Top 40 at Numbers 26 and 31 respectively, with EO sandwiched in the middle; his breakthrough single German is a new entry at Number 30.



Finally, there are two new entries for David Guetta this week, taking his all-time Top 40 tally to 36 singles. Flames with Sia scales 19 placings to Number 37, and Like I Do, his collab with Martin Garrix and Brooks, hikes 25 to this week's Number 40.

