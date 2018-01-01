Zayn Malik fuels Gigi Hadid reunion rumours with cheeky apartment visit

Zayn Malik has fuelled rumours he might be back with Gigi Hadid after he was seen leaving her apartment wearing the same clothes as the night before.

The pop star and catwalk beauty ended their romance last month (Mar18) after dating since 2015, and Zayn later admitted the split came as a massive shock considering he had thought he would be with Gigi for life.

Since then, the pair have been at the centre of reunion rumours, after liking each other's posts on Instagram, and Zayn fuelled this speculation when he was spotted leaving Gigi's New York apartment on Thursday morning (19Apr18) - wearing the same clothes as he had worn while arriving there on Wednesday night.

"The former One Direction star seemed in good spirits on the outing, the only change in his appearance being that he had removed his glasses," a source told the Daily Mail Online.

The apparent overnight visit came after Zayn admitted he had tried to process the split through his music, by writing new tune Let Me about the pain he felt after realising his dream relationship had slipped away.

“I was in love, and I think that’s pretty evident,” he told Ryan Seacrest during a radio interview earlier this month.. “I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. Things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it (Let Me).”

Zayn and Gigi shared statements on their social media following news of their split surfacing, with Zayn writing: "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend. She has such an incredible soul." Gigi added she's "forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons" that she and Zayn shared.

"I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for," she concluded. "As for the future, whatever's meant to be will be."