Ariana Grande alludes to Manchester attack in powerful new single

Ariana Grande alludes to the Manchester terror attack in her powerful new comeback single No Tears Left to Cry.

The singer was performing at the Manchester Arena last May (17) when a terrorist detonated a bomb, claiming the lives of 22 victims. She organised the One Love benefit concert just two weeks after the horrific attack, but then fell off the radar - going silent on social media and concentrating entirely on her new music.

Ariana revealed the result of her hard work on Friday (20Apr18) when she dropped her album's title track - a powerful ballad which speaks about the pain she felt after the attack and how she was determined not to let the incident break her.

"Ain't got no tears left to cry," Ariana sings in the chorus. "So I'm loving, I'm living, I'm picking it up."

Other lyrics include the 24-year-old vowing to overcome hatred "even when it's raining down", as she sings: "We're way too fly to partake in all this hate. We out here vibin'."

Another reference to the terror attack can be seen in the accompanying music video, when a worker bee - which is the symbol of the city of Manchester - flies towards the camera.

Elsewhere in the video, directed by Dave Meyers, Ariana hints that her life has been turned upside down by the attack, as the camera flips and turns throughout the footage of the newly-platinum blonde singer belting out the powerful lyrics.

Speaking about Ariana's reaction to the terror incident earlier this year, her manager Scooter Braun said she'd "cried for days" over those who had lost their lives in the attack.

"She felt everything - every face they announced, every name, she wore on her sleeve. Every bit of emotion because that's who she is," he explained.