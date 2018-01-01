Sinead O'Connor told police Prince was a life-long drug user and woman-beater

Sinead O'Connor accused Prince of life-long drug use and battery in a police interview conducted shortly after his death.

The Purple Rain singer died at his Paisley Park home and recording studio compound in Minnesota from an accidental fentanyl overdose at the age of 57 in April, 2016, and on Thursday (19Apr18), after a two-year investigation, prosecutors revealed no criminal cases will be pursued in relation to the pop icon's passing.

Following the landmark decision, Carver County Sheriff's Office officials made all previously sealed pieces of evidence related to Prince's death public, including a recording of Irish singer Sinead conducting a phone interview with police officers on 2 May, 2016.

During the conversation, Sinead made incendiary claims about the late star, who famously touted sobriety throughout his career, by insisting he had used drugs for decades.

"In the case of Prince, everyone is mistaken who believes that he did not have a drug habit for the entire of his life (sic). He used hard drugs commonly," she said in the recording. "I know this because I spent time with the man."

Sinead, who has a history of mental illness, moved on to suggest drug use prevented Prince from releasing an album.

"He did not release an album, famously, which is called The Black Album," she told police. "The reason he didn’t, he told me himself, was that he had been taking so many dark drugs that he had had a vision from God and God had told him, the album (was) evil and he was not to release it. The man’s been using drugs all of this time.”

Sinead, who shot to international fame singing 1990 hit Nothing Compares 2 U, a song written by Prince, also claimed he would peel off to another room to do drugs and emerge "very violent, very aggressive", attacking her and other women in drug-fuelled rages, but she admitted she never actually saw him take anything.

"I’ve seen him in very frightening conditions after using drugs," she said. "Now, I cannot say that I ever saw him use the drugs. I never saw him actually take them."

Sinead also made claims about Prince online, and had to apologise to comedian Arsenio Hall after he sued the singer in a $5 million (£3.5 million) defamation case for accusing him of providing drugs to Prince.

"I apologize for my Facebook posts about Arsenio to the extent that anyone thought I was accusing him of acting as Prince's drug dealer and supplying him with illegal hard drugs, or insinuating that Arsenio had something to do with Prince's death," she later wrote in a statement. "I sincerely apologize because those statements would be false, and I retract them unequivocally."

Hall dropped his lawsuit after O'Connor apologised.

Meanwhile, Carver County Sheriff's Office staff also released several photos, text conversations, notes, emails, and video footage of the icon's corpse on Thursday.

Ironically, on the same day, Prince's estate officials surprised devotees by releasing the late star's original studio recording of Nothing Compares 2 U, complete with a video featuring previously unseen footage of Prince and his band The Revolution in rehearsals.

And it appears those closest to the icon refused to believe he was dead - Prince's protege, Judith Hill, sent him an email more than a month after his passing.

"I really need you right now," she wrote on 30 May (16). "I want to go find you. Don't like it here on earth. I know you want me to go out there and perfect the stage but I don’t have the strength right now. Positive projections: You are here. Please just come back."

Among the various emails released by the Carver County Sheriff’s Office bosses on Thursday were messages from Rita Ora and actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw asking about the singer's health on the day he died.