Kanye West to release two albums in seven days

Kanye West has stunned fans by announcing plans to release two new albums a week apart this summer (18).

One will be a collaborative effort with Kid Cudi, while the other, 7 Songs - the rapper's official follow-up to The Life of Pablo, hits the market on 1 June (18).

Reports of the album activity first emerged on Thursday morning (19Apr18) following rumours Kanye had previewed his new project for Power 105.1 radio host Charlamagne Tha God in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, and West has now confirmed the news via Twitter.

"My album is 7 songs," he wrote, before announcing the release date and then revealing his joint project with Kid Cudi will be available a week later, on 8 June (18).

"Me and Cudi album June 8th," he tweeted. "It's called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group."

Kanye and Cudi last teamed up on The Life of Pablo track Father Stretch My Hands Pt 2.

Earlier this week (18Apr18), Kanye took to Twitter to offer up excerpts from his new philosophy book.

The rap star announced plans to release a book of deep thinking about the world's photography culture last week (ends13Apr18), and in a series of tweets, posted on Wednesday, Kanye urged creative people to stay away from social media and email when they wake up in the morning in order to be more productive.

He wrote: "When you first wake up don't hop right on the phone or the internet or even speak to anyone for even up to an hour if possible. Just be still and enjoy your own imagination. It's better than any movie."

He also urged followers to trust their gut, stating, "Other people's opinions are usually more distractive than informative. Follow your own vision... Do things you love and if you don't absolutely love something stop doing it as soon as you can."

The Stronger rapper then revealed his mid-week musings were all part of "my book that I'm writing in real time", adding, "No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive."