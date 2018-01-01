Carrie Underwood feared she would scare her son with facial injury

Singer Carrie Underwood was concerned her grisly face injury from a fall in November (17) would give her young son nightmares.

The Blown Away hitmaker suffered a broken wrist and needed 40 stitches in her face after the accident, which forced her to cancel a string of appearances and take a hiatus while she healed.

Carrie made a triumphant return to the spotlight at the ACM Awards on Sunday (15Apr18) with a powerhouse performance of her new single Cry Pretty, and in her first interview since the tumble, the country star admitted she wasn't sure how long it would take her to heal from the facial injury.

"I've been very fortunate in the healing process," she told The Bobby Bones Show during a radio chat on Thursday (19Apr18). "I was at a point where I didn’t know how things were gonna end up. I didn’t know what it was gonna heal like... I was worried (my son) might be scared of me.

"But now if I put makeup on, he’s like, 'Mummy, your boo-boo’s all gone!'"

Carrie also explained exactly what happened, leaving fans who are still speculating about the accident to wonder no longer.

"I was taking out the dogs to go pee-pee one last time," she detailed. "I didn’t let go of the leashes. Priorities! So that’s why my left hand’s fine. I reached to catch myself and I just missed a step... If I had fallen anywhere else, I would’ve been perfectly fine."

Carrie released her new track on 11 April (18) and she is happy to be back, revealing her new album, which is also titled Cry Pretty, is "almost done".

"I still have a little bit to do," she added. "I really wanna write a little bit more, just to see. It’s hard to stop writing. It’s hard to be able to walk away and say, 'OK, I’m done.'"

Cry Pretty will be the follow-up to her fifth studio album Storyteller, which went platinum following its release in 2015.