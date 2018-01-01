Singer Michelle Williams engaged

Former Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams is engaged.

The singer's fiance, Pastor Chad Johnson, popped the question to Michelle last month (Mar18), but the couple has been keeping the big news secret.

"We could not contain this any longer," Williams tells People magazine.

Michelle met Chad in March, 2017 at a spiritual retreat in Arizona following a breakup from a cheating ex.

"I was in a horrible, dark place," she recalls to the outlet. "I just needed to go somewhere where I could get a message of hope and restoration, rejuvenation - get connected to God."

Their relationship blossomed after the retreat, but they took the romance slow and didn't meet again for several months.

"We spent almost three months without even seeing each other, just building a strong foundation on the phone and through FaceTime," Johnson adds. "It was really built on friendship and communication."

The couple officially began dating in July (17) and Michelle, who was previously engaged to an unknown man in 2004, finally felt comfortable to introduce Chad to her family and friends, including former bandmates Beyonce and Kelly Rowland.

"I didn't even tell any people I was talking to Chad," she says. "I wanted to treat this relationship differently because obviously all my past relationships have failed. I didn't want to talk about another relationship that possibly wasn't gonna go anywhere."

Johnson travelled to Illinois to get the blessing of Williams' family before he proposed, and subsequently popped the question at Pebble Beach, California after showing his girlfriend a video he made of himself seeking permission from her nearest and dearest.

"I started weeping and wailing when I see all these special people," she adds. "Towards the end of the video, something in my head said, 'Pull yourself together! He's about to propose! Stop all this crying!' I was just losing it!"

The couple is planning a short engagement and hopes to get married over the summer.

"We do wanna get married very, very soon," she says. "We've been moving very quickly and planning. Why wait? I want to get married now, but he wants a wedding!"

News of Michelle's engagement comes just days after she reunited with Beyonce and Kelly for the Drunk in Love hitmaker's triumphant performance at the Coachella music festival on Saturday (14Apr18).