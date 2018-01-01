Pink is the 'bad cop' with her children

Pink is the "bad cop" when it comes to parenting her children, while her husband Carey Hart gets to be the good cop.

The Get the Party Started singer, real name Alecia Moore, and the former motorcross racer are parents to daughter Willow, six, and 15-month-old son Jameson.

Pink never imagined herself as a strict parent, who disciplined her children and enforced the rules, but she has ended up being one because her husband has taken the fun parent role.

"Everything I do as a parent is what I swore I would never do," she told People magazine. "I'm way more serious and I'm bad cop. I never thought I'd be bad cop. My husband promised me I wouldn't be bad cop, and he has failed me in that way. He's fun guy, Mr. Fun! And then I come in with the rules."

However, their good cop, bad cop routine works well with the kids and their different personalities have made them a great team.

"We're good partners," she continued. "He's a fantastic dad and it helps when I'm serious and he comes in and lightens things... It helps me be light because I can get way too worrisome and everything has to be perfect. And those kids love him. He's so good with them."

The 38-year-old shared that Carey, who she married in 2006, wants Willow to be tough, but she wants Jameson to have the opportunity to be sensitive, and added, "I think between the two of us, we'll try not to create two monsters."

The What About Us singer graces the cover of People's 2018 Beautiful Issue with her children, and admitted she didn't think the offer was serious when the editors first approached her.