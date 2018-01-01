Gwen Stefani discovered that Blake Shelton's ex was her superfan

Blake Shelton once dated someone who was a huge fan of his current girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

The 48-year-old started dating her The Voice co-star in November 2015 after splitting from her husband of 13 years Gavin Rossdale earlier that year.

But when delving into Blake's romantic history, Gwen wasn't expecting to discover that she was one of his ex-girlfriend's biggest idols.

“He did tell me that he dated a girl for like three months who had my face plastered all over her whole bedroom,” she shared during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (18Apr18). “So that’s kind of weird, right?”

The Hollaback Girl star confessed that she and country singer Blake have their differences when it comes to their musical preferences, and recalled she once compiled him a playlist consisting of her favourite ska tracks. However, the couple do share a love for '70s love songs.

“When I was like 'Yeah, Bread is one of my favourite groups ever,' he'd be like, 'What?! I thought you were like a rock/ska girl'," she laughed. "(Actually) he didn't even know what ska (was)."

The singer also talked at length about her upcoming Las Vegas residency, which she officially announced earlier this month.

She will be performing 25 shows at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting 27 June, and admitted though she was excited, playing in Sin City could also be "challenging".

"Even when you're on tour and you go through Vegas, it's quite a challenging show because you're competing so much with just Vegas," the Grammy winner explained. "(There are) so many choices and so much pressure people put on themselves to have the greatest time of their lives."

Gwen insisted she was going to deliver a fun and "theatrical" performance and take the show "to another place that (I’ve) never got to go before".