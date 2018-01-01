Cardi B: 'Offset has chosen our baby's name already'

Cardi B's fiance Offset has already chosen their baby's name.

The Bodak Yellow star confirmed her pregnancy after months of speculation as she performed on U.S. TV show Saturday Night Live earlier this month (Apr18). She's since been doing the promo rounds for her debut album Invasion of Privacy, and appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, where she chatted to the host about plans for her first child.

Asked if she had started thinking about names yet, Cardi replied: "Yeah my dude named the baby. I really like the name." And when Ellen pushed her to reveal the name, she smiled: "I’m gonna let him say the name, since he named the baby. It's like almost tricky but when it comes out it’s like, 'Ohh!!'"

Ellen then told Cardi that she'd pay her $20,000 (£14,000) if she called her baby Ellen, to which the money-savvy rapper replied: "Can I put it in the middle name?"

Elsewhere in the interview, Ellen spoke about how she'd got Offset a discount on his perfect car, which led to Cardi asking if she'd be able to get her a cheaper deal on her dream machine.

However, Cardi admitted that while she desperately wants a Lamborghini truck, there's one issue with her plan.

"I don’t drive," she laughed. "I’m a professional passenger. I don’t have a licence. I’m from New York... I’m so used to taking the train so I was like, ‘What do you need a car for?’"

When Ellen said she'd get her a discount on her Lamborghini, which Cardi wants to be red with a "baby friendly interior", the music star smiled: "I need friends like you - all my friends just get me into fights and trouble!"