Kanye West releases excerpts from philosophy book on Twitter

Kanye West has offered up excerpts from his new philosophy book on Twitter.



The rap visionary announced plans to release a book of deep thinking about the world's photography culture last week (ends13Apr18), and now he's giving fans a taste of what to expect.



In a series of tweets posted on Wednesday (18Apr18), Kanye urged creative people to stay away from social media and email when they wake up in the morning in order to be more productive.



He wrote: "When you first wake up don't hop right on the phone or the internet or even speak to anyone for even up to an hour if possible. Just be still and enjoy your own imagination. It's better than any movie."



He also urged followers to trust their gut: "You have the best ideas," he adds. "Other people's opinions are usually more distractive than informative. Follow your own vision. base your actions on love. Do things you love and if you don't absolutely love something stop doing it as soon as you can.



"Thoughts have been placed in our heads to make everyone assimilate. Follow what you feel."



The Stronger rapper also maintains being honest is the secret to a happy life, before revealing his mid-week musings are all part of "my book that I'm writing in real time".



"No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write," he states. "This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive."

