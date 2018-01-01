Pink laughed when she was asked to front People's Beautiful Issue

Pink was in hysterics when People magazine asked her to be The Beautiful Issue's cover girl.

The singer has fronted the coveted edition alongside her two children, six-year-old daughter Willow and 15-month-old son Jameson.

The publication has dedicated 41 pages to "gorgeous, inspiring stars," however, Pink admitted that she couldn't take the offer seriously when editors first approached her.

"I laughed out loud," the 38-year-old recalled in an interview for Wednesday's (18Apr18) episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I immediately turned to whoever was in the room and said, ‘Did you ever think this was as good as it gets?' I feel more beautiful (than ever) and I’ve decided that for the whole week that the magazine is out, no one is allowed to look me directly in my eyes.”

The What About Us hitmaker has spoken extensively about the "humbling" parenting experience in her People interview, and told host Ellen that she has her little one to thanks, whom she shares with husband Carey Hart, for landing her the gig.

“I think, honestly, it was Jameson and Willow that secured that deal for me," she smiled, before joking about the funny face her son is pulling in the cover photo.

"I’m wondering if in 20 years, if Jameson’s gonna be upset about his first cover,” Pink laughed before doing an impression of his open-mouthed expression.

The annual issue previously honoured the 'Most Beautiful' women in showbiz, and bestowed the title on stars including Lupita Nyongo' and Julia Roberts in the past. However, People's editor-in-chief Jess Cagle explained that the publication had opted to change the title this year to "make clear that the issue is not a beauty contest".

Pink, real name Alecia Beth Moore, was in agreement and affirmed that: "(Beauty) means whatever it means to you."