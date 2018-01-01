NEWS Rita Ora rules out feuding with peers after #MeToo movement Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







Rita Ora won't feud with her peers anymore, acknowledging that "times have changed" in the wake of the #MeToo movement.



Rivalries between female pop stars have been part and parcel of the music industry for years, with Taylor Swift and Katy Perry locking horns and Madonna exchanging barbs with Cyndi Lauper. But Rita, who is said to have had a feud with Roc Nation founder JAY-Z, has insisted that things are different now that women are being so much more vocal about standing up for their rights.



Admitting she sometimes likes witnessing rivalry, Rita told Britain's Daily Star newspaper: "Well, it’s fun to watch. But time has changed. As a woman I have never had as much empowerment from other women as I do right now.



And I do try to give this back. When I meet an artist I like I go up to them and say, 'Congratulations on your success'."



Rita is one of the hottest popstars in the industry today, with recent hits including Anywhere and For You, a duet with Liam Payne, under her belt. And the 27-year-old is hopeful that other young wannabe singers will look at her success as inspirational while starting their own journeys.



"Success, even as a child of migrants, for all of us it’s much harder to stand up for ourselves, because we always get judged wherever we go," the Kosovo-born singer admitted. "I want girls to see me and think: ‘Hey, if she can be that crazy then I can do too’. My parents are from Kosovo. My mother is a dreamer, but she’s also a fighter."

