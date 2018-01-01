NEWS Taylor Swift's alleged stalker had knife and ammunition Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







A man arrested outside Taylor Swift's Beverly Hills mansion was found in possession of a knife, ammunition and a rope.



Julius Sandrock, 38, was arrested on Saturday (14Apr18) on suspicion of felony stalking after officers were called to the home by security staff. The singer was not present at the time.



Police officers released Sandrock on $150,000 (£105,000) bail on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department website. A document obtained by Billboard.com show detectives obtained a temporary restraining order preventing Sandrock from possessing guns.



According to the filing, Sandrock was found wearing a mask and rubber gloves when he was taken into custody and a knife, rope, ammunition, and more masks and gloves were found during a search of his car. He told officers he had driven from his home in Broomfield, Colorado to see the Shake It Off musician.



In their restraining order application, police also stated that the suspect told them he owned three handguns and was on probation in his home state for firing one of them.



Prescription medications, including oxycodone, were also found in his car and the document states that Sandrock told officers that he suffered from depression, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and manic episodes.



Swift's latest stalker drama came less than a week after a 23-year-old homeless man was arrested after trying to scale a wall at the Beverly Hills property. He was charged with a misdemeanour and sentenced to three days in prison.



Earlier this month (Apr18), Swift was bizarrely dragged into a bank robbery investigation when Bruce Rowley allegedly confessed to robbing a bank in Ansonia, Connecticut, driving to her retreat in nearby Rhode Island and then throwing some of his ill-gotten gains over her fence in the hope the gesture would impress the popstar.



Frank Andrew Hoover, who was arrested for terrorising the 28-year-old musician and her family in 2016, was also sentenced to 10 years probation on 2 April.

