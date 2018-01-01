Ariana Grande causes fan frenzy by returning to Twitter ahead of single release

Ariana Grande caused a frenzy among fans on Tuesday (17Apr18) when she returned to social media after a four-month hiatus to tease the release of her comeback single.

The 24-year-old singer had been quiet on sites such as Twitter and Instagram in recent months while working on her return to the spotlight, and delighted her followers when she made her return by sharing a teardrop emoji on Tuesday night.

She followed it up with the words "missed you".

Ariana then confirmed her new track No Tears Left to Cry will be dropping on Friday. Her manager Scooter Braun retweeted her post, writing alongside it: "Friday @ArianaGrande new single. The wait is almost over."

Following the news, fans were quick to express their excitement, with one writing: "Today we got Ariana’s first tweets and Instagram posts of 2018. She also confirmed the song and release date. She changed her bio on Instagram and Twitter. She changed her Twitter layout and icon on Instagram. And the website is also blacked out. What a crazy day #ArianaIsBack."

Another tweeted, "I love youuuuu and i am so happy noww #ArianaIsBack (sic)," while a third wrote, "Can't wait to hear the work of a Goddess!!! #ArianaIsBack #NoTearsLeftToCryIsComing."

It's believed Ariana has worked with stars including Pharrell Williams, Max Martin and Savan Kotecha on her latest album, which editors at website Hitsdailydouble.com reported is a deeply, personal collection of songs inspired by her life-changing experiences over the last two years - including the terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester, England, last May.

The tragedy claimed the lives of 22 innocent victims and had a dramatic effect on Ariana, who pulled together and performed at the One Love Manchester benefit concert just two weeks after the attack. It raised over $13 million (£9 million) for the victims and their families, and featured performances from stars including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, and Katy Perry.