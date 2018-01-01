Metallica invite fans to join them at food banks day of service

Metallica have invited fans to join them for a day of service at U.S. food banks.

Bosses at the rock group's charity foundation All Within My Hands have announced the initiative, scheduled for 23 May (18), offering those who sign up a free T-shirt.

"We are here to encourage you to join us on May 23 for a Metallica day of service," drummer Lars Ulrich says in an announcement video. "All registered fans will receive a special All Within My Hands T-shirt when they check in to their local food bank on May 23."

Volunteers can sign up using the hashtag #MetallicaGivesBack.

A statement from the band reads: "Join us on May 23 and volunteer at food banks across the country in markets visited by the 2017 WorldWired Tour as we encourage Metallica fans to unite in the fight against hunger. Visit Metallica.com or AllWithinMyHands.org for more information and learn how you can be a part of the Day of Service by registering to volunteer (no walk-ins!).

"All Within My Hands Foundation is dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger and other critical local services. The Foundation aims to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band for years, as well as encourage participation from fans and friends. All funds raised will be donated to a cross-section of national and local charities... Every penny from your donations will go directly to our charity partners."

The initiative follows Metallica's 2017 North American stadium tour, during which they contributed to food banks via charity partner Feeding America. A list of participating food banks is available on the All Within My Hands website.