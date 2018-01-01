Ice Cube and LL Cool J salute Kendrick Lamar for historic Pulitzer Prize win

Ice Cube and LL Cool J have saluted Kendrick Lamar after the rapper became the first hip-hop artist to land a Pulitzer Prize on Monday (16Apr18).

The Compton, California star, who picked up 15 Billboard Music Awards nominations on Tuesday, is having a great week after becoming one of the 2018 recipients of the prestigious honour, which recognises "a distinguished musical composition by an American", for his album DAMN.

He also becomes the most commercially successful musician to ever receive the award - and the first non-classical or jazz artist to be honoured.

And the rap world is showering him with praise.

Ice Cube says, "I was proud (when I heard the news). This is somebody who do it from the heart (sic) and (who has) reached all the highest elevations, when it comes to getting awards... The dude is doing what he's supposed to do.

"It's great 'cause for a long time pop/hip-hop would get all the glory... and the hardcore records would get kinda like shunned and put all kinda labels on (them). It's great to see him get his due."

LL Cool J tweets: "This makes me feel so good. I’m so proud of you @kendricklamar onward and upward!!!!"

Kendrick has also been saluted by Bruno Mars and Common, who writes: "What a time to be alive! Black Panther is the third highest grossing film of all time, Kendrick won a Pulitzer Prize, Ava (DuVernay) became the first Black Woman to direct a $100 Million budget film, Get Out won an Oscar, Lena Waithe became the first Black Woman to win an Emmy for writing..."