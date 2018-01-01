Beyonce shut down mum's concerns about black culture Coachella set

Beyonce put her mother in her place when she suggested the singer's vision for her Coachella festival performance might be a bit too "black" for mainstream fans.

Beyonce became the first African-American woman to headline the California desert festival on Saturday night (14Apr18), and she wowed the crowds and fans streaming the performance live at home via YouTube with a hits-heavy set, Destiny's Child reunion, and a brief duet with husband JAY-Z.

But her mum, Tina Knowles, admits she was worried her daughter's performance, which referenced black college culture and featured segments of a Malcolm X speech, might go over the heads of the mostly white crowd at Coachella.

In an Instagram post, Tina admits her daughter set her straight before she hit the stage to make history.

"I told Beyonce that I was afraid that the predominately white audience at Coachella would be confused by all of the black culture and black college culture because it was something that they might not get," she writes. "Her brave response to me made me feel a bit selfish and ashamed.

"She said, 'I have worked very hard to get to the point where I have a true voice and at this point in my life and my career I have a responsibility to do what’s best for the world and not what is most popular'.

"She said that her hope is that after the show young people would research this culture and see how cool it is... She also hopes that it will encourage young kids to enroll in our amazing historically black colleges and Universities. I stand corrected."