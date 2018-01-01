Kendrick Lamar & Ed Sheeran pick up 15 nominations for Billboard Music Awards

Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran lead the 2018 Billboard Music Awards nominations, with 15 mentions apiece.
Both stars are up for Top Artist, competing against Drake, Taylor Swift, and Bruno Mars, who has landed 14 nominations.
Rapper Post Malone, who was one of the highlights of last weekend's Coachella festival, defiantly firing back at critics who have called him a one-hit wonder, from the stage, is up for 12 awards, while rockers Imagine Dragons have landed 10 nods nods.
Other multiple nominees include Justin Bieber and Cardi B, who are tied with eight apiece, Despacito hitmakers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Swift, Chris Stapleton, and Linkin Park, who are still recovering from the death of their frontman Chester Bennington last year (17).
Among the top categories, Cardi B will face off with 21 Savage, Camila Cabello, Khalid and Kodak Black for Top New Artist, and she will also battle Camila Cabello, Halsey, Demi Lovato, and Swift for the Top Female Artist Prize.
Drake, Kendrick, Mars, Sheeran, and Post Malone are the nominees for Top Male Artist.
The full list of nominations for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards is:
Top Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist:
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Kodak Black
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Sam Hunt
Ed Sheeran
Top Male Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Migos
U2
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Song Sales Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran
Top Social Artist:
Justin Bieber
BTS
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist:
Coldplay
Guns N' Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2
Top R&B Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
SZA
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist:
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist:
Beyonce
Rihanna
SZA
Top R&B Tour:
Bruno Mars
Lionel Richie
The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist:
Bhad Bhabie
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Tour:
J. Cole
JAY-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Top Country Artist:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Top Country Male Artist:
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Top Country Female Artist:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Top Country Duo/Group Artist:
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour:
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Portugal. The Man
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour:
Coldplay
Guns N' Roses
U2
Top Latin Artist:
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
ODESZA
Top Christian Artist:
Elevation Worship
Hillsong UNITED
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy
Travis Greene
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Tamela Mann
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Drake - More Life
Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.
Post Malone - Stoney
Ed Sheeran - ÷ (Divide)
Taylor Swift - reputation
Top Selling Album:
Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.
P!nk - Beautiful Trauma
Ed Sheeran - ÷ (Divide)
Chris Stapleton - From A Room: Volume 1
Taylor Swift - reputation
Top Soundtrack:
Black Panther
The Fate of the Furious: The Album
The Greatest Showman
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
Top R&B Album:
Khalid - American Teen
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
SZA - CTRL
The Weeknd - Starboy
XXXTENTATION - 17
Top Rap Album:
Drake - More Life
Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.
Lil Uzi Vert - Luv Is Rage 2
Migos - Culture
Post Malone - Stoney
Top Country Album:
Kane Brown - Kane Brown
Luke Combs - This One's For You
Thomas Rhett - Life Changes
Chris Stapleton - From A Room: Volume 1
Brett Young - Brett Young
Top Rock Album:
Imagine Dragons - Evolve
Linkin Park - One More Light
Panic! At The Disco - Death of a Bachelor
Portugal. The Man - Woodstock
U2 - Songs of Experience
Top Latin Album:
Nicky Jam - Fenix
Christian Nodal - Me Deje Llevar
Ozuna - Odisea
Romeo Santos - Golden
Shakira - El Dorado
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Avicii - AVICI (01)
The Chainsmokers - Memories...Do Not Open
Calvin Harris - Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1
Kygo - Stargazing
ODESZA - A Moment Apart
Top Christian Album:
Elevation Worship - There Is A Cloud
Hillsong UNITED - Wonder
Hillsong Worship - Let There Be Light
Alan Jackson - Precious Memories Collection
MercyMe - Lifer
Top Gospel Album:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy - A Long Way From Sunday
Travis Greene - Crossover: Live From Music City
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise - You Deserve It
Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Heart. Passion. Pursuit
Marvin Sapp - Close
Top Hot 100 Song:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito
Kendrick Lamar - Humble.
Bruno Mars - That's What I Like
Post Malone featuring 21 Savage - Rockstar
Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito
Kendrick Lamar - Humble.
Lil Uzi Vert - XO Tour LLIF3
Post Malone featuring 21 Savage - Rockstar
Post Malone featuring Quavo - Congratulations
Top Streaming Song (Video):
Cardi B - Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito
Lil Pump - Gucci Gang
Bruno Mars - That's What I Like
Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
Top Selling Song:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito
Sam Hunt - Body Like A Back Road
Imagine Dragons - Believer
Imagine Dragons - Thunder
Ed Sheeran - Perfect
Top Radio Song:
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This
Imagine Dragons - Believer
Bruno Mars - That's What I Like
Charlie Puth - Attention
Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
Top Collaboration:
Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug - Havana
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito
French Montana featuring Swae Lee - Unforgettable
Post Malone featuring 21 Savage - Rockstar
Top R&B Song:
Childish Gambino - Redbone
DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
Khalid - Young Dumb & Broke
Bruno Mars - That's What I Like
Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B - Finesse
Top Rap Song:
Cardi B - Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne - I'm The One
French Montana featuring Swae Lee - Unforgettable
Kendrick Lamar - Humble.
Post Malone featuring 21 Savage - Rockstar
Top Country Song:
Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina - What Ifs
Sam Hunt - Body Like A Back Road
Dustin Lynch - Small Town Boy
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line - Meant To Be
Brett Young - In Case You Didn't Know
Top Rock Song:
Imagine Dragons - Believer
Imagine Dragons - Thunder
Linkin Park featuring Kiiara - Heavy
Portugal. The Man - Feel It Still
The Revivalists - Wish I Knew You
Top Latin Song:
J Balvin & Willy William featuring Beyonce - Mi Gente
Becky G featuring Bad Bunny - Mayores
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito
Maluma - Felices Los 4
Wisin featuring Ozuna - Escapate Conmigo
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This
Cheat Codes featuring Demi Lovato - No Promises
Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Ann-Marie - Rockabye
Kygo & Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me
Zedd & Alessia Cara - Stay
Top Christian Song:
Elevation Worship - O Come To The Altar
Hillsong Worship - What A Beautiful Name
Lecrae featuring Tori Kelly - I'll Find You
MercyMe - Even If
Zach Williams - Old Church Choir
Top Gospel Song:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy - Trust In You
Travis Greene - You Waited
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise - You Deserve It
Tamela Mann - Change Me
Charlie Wilson - I'm Blessed