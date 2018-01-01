NEWS Kendrick Lamar & Ed Sheeran pick up 15 nominations for Billboard Music Awards Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran lead the 2018 Billboard Music Awards nominations, with 15 mentions apiece.



Both stars are up for Top Artist, competing against Drake, Taylor Swift, and Bruno Mars, who has landed 14 nominations.



Rapper Post Malone, who was one of the highlights of last weekend's Coachella festival, defiantly firing back at critics who have called him a one-hit wonder, from the stage, is up for 12 awards, while rockers Imagine Dragons have landed 10 nods nods.



Other multiple nominees include Justin Bieber and Cardi B, who are tied with eight apiece, Despacito hitmakers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Swift, Chris Stapleton, and Linkin Park, who are still recovering from the death of their frontman Chester Bennington last year (17).



Among the top categories, Cardi B will face off with 21 Savage, Camila Cabello, Khalid and Kodak Black for Top New Artist, and she will also battle Camila Cabello, Halsey, Demi Lovato, and Swift for the Top Female Artist Prize.



Drake, Kendrick, Mars, Sheeran, and Post Malone are the nominees for Top Male Artist.



The full list of nominations for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards is:



Top Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift



Top New Artist:

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black



Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran



Top Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran



Top Female Artist:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift



Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Migos

U2



Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift



Top Hot 100 Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran



Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran



Top Song Sales Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran



Top Radio Songs Artist:

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran



Top Social Artist:

Justin Bieber

BTS

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes



Top Touring Artist:

Coldplay

Guns N' Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2



Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

SZA

The Weeknd



Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd



Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyonce

Rihanna

SZA



Top R&B Tour:

Bruno Mars

Lionel Richie

The Weeknd



Top Rap Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone



Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone



Top Rap Female Artist:

Bhad Bhabie

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj



Top Rap Tour:

J. Cole

JAY-Z

Kendrick Lamar



Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton



Top Country Male Artist:

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton



Top Country Female Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris



Top Country Duo/Group Artist:

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band



Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill



Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Portugal. The Man

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

twenty one pilots



Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay

Guns N' Roses

U2



Top Latin Artist:

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna

Romeo Santos



Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

ODESZA



Top Christian Artist:

Elevation Worship

Hillsong UNITED

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Zach Williams



Top Gospel Artist:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Travis Greene

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tamela Mann



Top Billboard 200 Album:

Drake - More Life

Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.

Post Malone - Stoney

Ed Sheeran - ÷ (Divide)

Taylor Swift - reputation



Top Selling Album:

Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.

P!nk - Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran - ÷ (Divide)

Chris Stapleton - From A Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift - reputation



Top Soundtrack:

Black Panther

The Fate of the Furious: The Album

The Greatest Showman

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana



Top R&B Album:

Khalid - American Teen

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

SZA - CTRL

The Weeknd - Starboy

XXXTENTATION - 17



Top Rap Album:

Drake - More Life

Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.

Lil Uzi Vert - Luv Is Rage 2

Migos - Culture

Post Malone - Stoney



Top Country Album:

Kane Brown - Kane Brown

Luke Combs - This One's For You

Thomas Rhett - Life Changes

Chris Stapleton - From A Room: Volume 1

Brett Young - Brett Young



Top Rock Album:

Imagine Dragons - Evolve

Linkin Park - One More Light

Panic! At The Disco - Death of a Bachelor

Portugal. The Man - Woodstock

U2 - Songs of Experience



Top Latin Album:

Nicky Jam - Fenix

Christian Nodal - Me Deje Llevar

Ozuna - Odisea

Romeo Santos - Golden

Shakira - El Dorado



Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Avicii - AVICI (01)

The Chainsmokers - Memories...Do Not Open

Calvin Harris - Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1

Kygo - Stargazing

ODESZA - A Moment Apart



Top Christian Album:

Elevation Worship - There Is A Cloud

Hillsong UNITED - Wonder

Hillsong Worship - Let There Be Light

Alan Jackson - Precious Memories Collection

MercyMe - Lifer



Top Gospel Album:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy - A Long Way From Sunday

Travis Greene - Crossover: Live From Music City

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise - You Deserve It

Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Heart. Passion. Pursuit

Marvin Sapp - Close



Top Hot 100 Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito

Kendrick Lamar - Humble.

Bruno Mars - That's What I Like

Post Malone featuring 21 Savage - Rockstar

Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You



Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito

Kendrick Lamar - Humble.

Lil Uzi Vert - XO Tour LLIF3

Post Malone featuring 21 Savage - Rockstar

Post Malone featuring Quavo - Congratulations



Top Streaming Song (Video):

Cardi B - Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito

Lil Pump - Gucci Gang

Bruno Mars - That's What I Like

Ed Sheeran - Shape of You



Top Selling Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito

Sam Hunt - Body Like A Back Road

Imagine Dragons - Believer

Imagine Dragons - Thunder

Ed Sheeran - Perfect



Top Radio Song:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This

Imagine Dragons - Believer

Bruno Mars - That's What I Like

Charlie Puth - Attention

Ed Sheeran - Shape of You



Top Collaboration:

Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug - Havana

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito

French Montana featuring Swae Lee - Unforgettable

Post Malone featuring 21 Savage - Rockstar



Top R&B Song:

Childish Gambino - Redbone

DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts

Khalid - Young Dumb & Broke

Bruno Mars - That's What I Like

Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B - Finesse



Top Rap Song:

Cardi B - Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne - I'm The One

French Montana featuring Swae Lee - Unforgettable

Kendrick Lamar - Humble.

Post Malone featuring 21 Savage - Rockstar



Top Country Song:

Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina - What Ifs

Sam Hunt - Body Like A Back Road

Dustin Lynch - Small Town Boy

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line - Meant To Be

Brett Young - In Case You Didn't Know



Top Rock Song:

Imagine Dragons - Believer

Imagine Dragons - Thunder

Linkin Park featuring Kiiara - Heavy

Portugal. The Man - Feel It Still

The Revivalists - Wish I Knew You



Top Latin Song:

J Balvin & Willy William featuring Beyonce - Mi Gente

Becky G featuring Bad Bunny - Mayores

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito

Maluma - Felices Los 4

Wisin featuring Ozuna - Escapate Conmigo



Top Dance/Electronic Song:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This

Cheat Codes featuring Demi Lovato - No Promises

Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Ann-Marie - Rockabye

Kygo & Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me

Zedd & Alessia Cara - Stay



Top Christian Song:

Elevation Worship - O Come To The Altar

Hillsong Worship - What A Beautiful Name

Lecrae featuring Tori Kelly - I'll Find You

MercyMe - Even If

Zach Williams - Old Church Choir



Top Gospel Song:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy - Trust In You

Travis Greene - You Waited

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise - You Deserve It

Tamela Mann - Change Me

Charlie Wilson - I'm Blessed

