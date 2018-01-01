Burglars steal $820,000 in cash and jewellery from Usher's home

Burglars stole $820,000 (£571,830) in cash and jewellery when they broke into Usher's Los Angeles home last month (Mar18).

The singer's estranged wife Grace Miguel reported the break in to the Los Angeles Police Department after being informed of the security breach by the housekeeper on 29 March, according to The Blast.

According to the housekeeper, when she arrived at the house that morning she "discovered a footprint on the second floor, a handprint on the pillow in the lower floor, and the curtains to the lower floor window were open."

When she went to check the box where security camera footage was kept, "she noticed that the recording box was missing and connecting wires were cut."

At that point, the housekeeper alerted Miguel of the incident and, when she arrived at the house, Usher's spouse discovered some jewellery had been taken. Upon calling Usher to tell him of the break in, Miguel also discovered that around $20,000 (£13,950) in cash had been taken from a box on the nightstand.

According to the report, Miguel told officers that she believes the burglars must have deliberately left a window unlocked in the house during a recent open house. She added that she has contacted the realtor to get a list of all those who were at the open house, and would hand the names over to police as soon as she received them.

Miguel also theorised that the thieves had stolen the jewellery earlier in the week, before returning to get the security camera footage. Apparently, the housekeeper had noticed that one of the singer's rings was missing, but assumed it was with Usher, who was away for work. Several days later, the employee is said to have noticed more jewellery missing.

Among the most expensive items taken from the house was a $220,000 (£153,420) watch and a Jesus necklace made of rose gold worth $200,000 (£139,470).

Police are currently investigating.

Usher and Miguel, who spent nearly 10 years together, released a joint statement confirming the end of their relationship on 6 March. Miguel filed divorce papers earlier this month, citing irreconcilable differences.