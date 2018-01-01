Niall Horan gets classical for Irish TV special

One Direction star Niall Horan is giving his debut solo album Flicker a classical touch for an upcoming TV special.

The star has teamed up with conductor Gavin Murphy and the RTE Concert Orchestra for a special performance of songs with a 45-piece backing band.

The Slow Hands singer taped the TV special with the classical musicians at RTE Radio's studios on Monday (14Apr18), stating, "I made an album that came from the heart. My heart is in Ireland and I feel that there's no better way than to go on national television and play those songs with a 45-piece orchestra - and the RTE Concert Orchestra is one of the best in Europe, if not the world."

Prior to the taping on Monday, Murphy admitted he and the members of the orchestra were "really looking forward to working with Niall and his band", adding, "We are very excited about playing our arrangements of his great songs. We had a rehearsal on Friday and there was a bit of magic in the air. Hopefully this will give his fans around the world a chance to hear Niall performing his big hits in a brand new way."

Niall's TV special with the RTE Concert Orchestra is scheduled to air in Ireland some time in May (18).

News of the TV special dropped hours after Horan's One Direction bandmate Liam Payne hinted that the boy band is planning to reunite in a new interview.

The group began a hiatus at the end of 2015 and, although Payne, Horan, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson have all embarked on successful solo careers, Liam insists a get together is still on the cards.

"I think it (a reunion) will happen at some point in the distant future," the 24-year-old explained in an interview with German online news publication Promiflash. "We've all spoken about it and, you know, the dream for this most fantastic show that could be, is amazing."