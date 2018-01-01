Blake Shelton open to marrying Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton has considered marrying Gwen Stefani but is in no rush to settle down with the singer.

The country star spoke with CMT during the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (15Apr18) and revealed he is open to tying the knot with his girlfriend, who he began dating in 2015.

"I think about it (but) I don't think it's anytime soon or anything," he shared. "The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you'd be getting to that."

During the prizegiving, the 41-year-old took to the stage to perform while his future fiancee looked on adoringly from the crowd.

Following the annual ceremony, Shelton's friend Luke Bryan was asked to comment on a possible wedding between the couple and shared his hope of being part of the ceremony.

"I'll do the sermon... The service?" Bryan told Entertainment Tonight. "I would be honoured to marry Blake and Gwen."

"If Blake were smart, he would marry her before she goes to an optometrist," he added. "Every time I meet Gwen, she's holding her phone way out here. I'm like, 'That's it - she can't see!'"

Shelton's feelings appear to be mutual, as Stefani recently sat down with chat show host pal Ellen Degeneres and confessed her thoughts wander to marriage "all the time".

"I love weddings, the kids love him," she added. "Everybody loves him. He's lovable."

Shelton and Stefani became romantically involved while appearing as judges on the reality competition show The Voice shortly after splitting from their respective partners Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale.