Miranda Lambert ready for country music's girl power revolution

Miranda Lambert is convinced country music is on the verge of a girl power revolution, despite the fact that all the Entertainer of the Year nominees at the ACM Awards on Sunday (15Apr18) were men.

The Mama's Broken Heart singer picked up three prizes at the ceremony, which turned out to big night for the ladies, and now she believes women could take over the country awards shows for the remainder of the year and beyond.

Like many country fans, Miranda admits she was surprised when she learned there would be no woman fighting for the ACMs' top prize, which was won by Jason Aldean, stating, "Carrie’s (Underwood) kicking a**, and I’m trying to kick a** as much as I can on the road, so I don’t understand what’s going on with that, but I know that there’s gonna be a change.

"I know that if we just keep ploughing ahead it will get recognised and have its moment for sure."

Miranda's three new awards make her the most awarded artist in ACM history, but she's trying to stay humble as fans rave about her feat.

"I just always try to live in the moment I’m in. And then make myself better. I try to reinvent, and try to be a better writer, and a better singer, and a better performer. And just a better person all around, I guess," Lambert tells Taste of Music.

"Standing here knowing that, it’s really a lot of pressure. But I know that it’s so important that I keep that attitude because it’s why I’m standing here right now. I’m here because of the women who have stood here before me."

One of Lambert's ACM Awards highlights was watching pal Underwood's return to the stage after a horrific fall at her home in Nashville, Tennessee in November (17) left the Before He Cheats singer needing stitches in her face.

"I’ve been really worried, and interested in making sure she was OK," Miranda explains. "Seeing her stand up there and be so beautiful and be one of the greatest singers of all time in any genre of music... she can sing me under the table... I’m just proud of her, and I know how strong she is and how hard she’s worked to be here for a long time, and to be here carrying torches.

"What I love about her is no matter what, she always represents country music in the most classy, incredible way. I’ve never seen her waver or ever have a bad performance or hit a bad note. I’m thrilled to call her a friend."