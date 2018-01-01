Kendrick Lamar makes history as first rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize

Kendrick Lamar has won a Pulitzer Prize for his album DAMN.

The Loyalty hitmaker has won a string of top awards for the record, including a Grammy for Best Rap Album, and now he can add the prestigious accolade to his collection. The award is given "for distinguished musical composition by an American."

Lamar's 2017 album becomes the first hip-hop record to win a Pulitzer Prize. The rapper will also collect a $15,000 (GBP10,500) cheque.

"(Kendrick's album is) a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life," a statement reads.

In the lyrics to the album, Kendrick touches on his early life growing up in Compton, California and issues affecting the U.S. and the world.

News of the award comes after Lamar stunned the crowd at the Coachella music festival in California on Friday (13Apr18), when he emerged during SZA's set to perform her song Doves in the Wind and his Black Panther soundtrack anthem All the Stars. He also appeared onstage with rapper Vince Staples.

Lamar has yet to comment on his latest accolade.

He is being feted alongside The New York Times' Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey and The New Yorker's Ronan Farrow, who are also receiving Pulitzers for their exposes detailing disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct and harassment, which subsequently led to over 80 women, including actresses Salma Hayek and Lupita Nyong'o coming forward with allegations against the filmmaker.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.