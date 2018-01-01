Ed Sheeran in talks for Danny Boyle movie

Ed Sheeran is reportedly in talks to star in Danny Boyle's upcoming music-themed movie. Ed Sheeran tickets
.
The Slumdog Millionaire director is teaming up with Love Actually screenwriter and director Richard Curtis for a new comedy, and the plot is being largely kept under wraps. However, The Mail on Sunday reports that it will be about the music of The Beatles, and the Shape of You singer is in discussions to appear in the project and potentially write new music for it.
"Everything Ed touches turns to gold," a source close to Working Title, the studio making the film, told the publication. "He is the biggest hit-maker on the planet. If anyone can make a film about The Beatles’ songs even better musically, it's him."
The new comedy, which is tentatively titled All You Need Is Love, is reportedly about a man who wakes up one day to find he is only person who can remember the songs of the Fab Four.
Ed is no stranger to cameo on-screen appearances, with previous acting credits including Bridget Jones's Baby and TV shows Game of Thrones, The Bastard Executioner, Undateable, and Australian soap opera Home and Away. He also starred as himself in the documentary Songwriter, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in February (18).
The film will reportedly go into production in London and Norfolk, England over the summer, and star Cinderella actress Lily James and actor Himesh Patel, who is best known for playing Tamwar Masood in British soap EastEnders. Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon is in talks to join the production.
The film is being backed by Universal, and will be produced by Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner as well as Curtis and Boyle, who recently confirmed he is writing the script for the next James Bond outing.
Book tickets through our official partner Ticketmaster
.