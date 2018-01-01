NEWS Liam Payne teases future One Direction reunion Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







Liam Payne has hinted that One Direction are planning to reunite.



The boyband announced went on hiatus in January 2016, less than a year after Zayn Malik announced that he was departing from the group.



And while Liam and bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have all embarked on solo careers, their legions of fans are still hopeful they’ll regroup one day – something Liam says may happen sooner rather than later.



"You know I think it (a reunion) will happen at some point in the distant future," the 24-year-old explained in an interview with German online news publication Promiflash. "We've all spoken about it and, you know, the dream for this most fantastic show that could be, is amazing.



"With everybody being so successful, this in part now (sic) is so important for us to be able to make that show. And it's the only way really that One Direction could get any bigger. It's the only way we could get more successful really, isn't it? By being good on you're own."



Though Strip that Down singer Liam didn't specify whether Zayn had been involved in discussions, excitable fans immediately took to Twitter to share their enthusiasm over the prospect of all five members performing once again, with #OneDirectionReunion becoming a top trending topic on Sunday night (15Apr).



"Whether the reunion will be tomorrow, a year from now, or five years from now, who will be here waiting? Let’s not lose hope guys!!!" wrote Filipino fan account 1D Metro Manila, who shared the footage from Liam's interview.

