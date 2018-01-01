NEWS Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa have a strong midweek lead over Drake Newsdesk Share with :







We could be about to have four new Number 1 singles in as many weeks as Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa have a strong lead on today’s Official Chart Update.



The pair’s new collaboration, One Kiss, debuted at Number 3 on last Friday’s Official Singles Chart, and midweek figures suggest it could go all the way this week.



One Kiss so far has a lead of 3,300 combined sales over Drake’s Nice For What at Number 2 and would see Calvin Harris claim his ninth UK Number 1 single and Dua her second.



Sigala & Paloma Faith’s Lullaby is set for another climb this week, currently up three to Number 6, while Bebe Rexha is on the cusp of her first Top 10 hit as a lead artist - Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line is at 10.



Zayn Malik is on course to be this week’s highest new entry at Number 17 with Let Me, while Nicki Minaj’s two new singles Chun-Li and Barbie Tingz are back-to-back at Numbers 21 and 22 respectively.



Cardi B has two hits on the rise, with Be Careful at 24, and I Like It at Number 28 – the latter featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin scales 12 from last Friday’s Number 40 position. Sean Paul’s latest single Mad Love featuring David Guetta and Becky G is also climbing, up 10 to Number 29.



Finally, another three tracks could enter the Top 40 for the first time this week: Paloma Faith’s Make Your Own Kind Of Music is at 35 at the halfway stage of the week; London rapper EO is at 36 with his breakthrough song German; and David Guetta and Sia’s latest collaboration Flames has so far lifted 17 places to Number 39.

