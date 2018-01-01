Eminem joined by 50 Cent and Dr. Dre at Coachella

Rap superstar Eminem closed out 2018’s Coachella music festival with special guests 50 Cent and Dr. Dre. tickets
The hip-hop star headlined the third night of the annual California event and brought the party to a triumphant end, first thrilling fans with a surprise appearance by Skylar Grey, who joined Eminem to perform his hits Walk on Water, Stan, and Love the Way You Lie.
He then introduced 50 Cent to the stage, much to the crowd's delight, as they played Patiently Waiting and In Da Club, before Eminem called on singer Bebe Rexha to take on vocal duties for The Monster.
He also took fans back to the very start of his career, after having U.S. talk show host Jimmy Kimmel introduce a special pre-recorded video edition of his Mean Tweets segment, in which stars read out rude Twitter messages about themselves.
After reading a tweet about "when Eminem used to be dope", he then quipped, "Can I take you back to a time when I was actually dope?”, as he launched into hit My Name Is.
He also had another big surprise lined up as Dr. Dre sent fans into a frenzy, hitting the stage to perform classics Still D.R.E., The Next Episode, Forgot About Dre, and California Love - six years after the former N.W.A. star headlined Coachella 2012 with Snoop Dogg.
Meanwhile, Eminem touched on his past personal troubles as he dedicated the song Not Afraid to those battling addiction.
“I’m 10 years sober this week and I could not have done this s**t without y’all, so this song’s for you,” he told devotees, as they applauded his milestone.
Eminem wrapped up his gig with an encore of Lose Yourself.
The Weeknd and Beyonce headlined Friday and Saturday nights, respectively.
