Leonardo DiCaprio & Rihanna among the stars just having fun at Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, and Shania Twain were among the non-performing celebrities who made the trip out to the California desert for Coachella over the weekend.

DiCaprio was spotted trying to go incognito with rumoured girlfriend Camila Morrone at the Neon Carnival section of the festival grounds on Saturday (14Apr18) shortly before headliner Beyonce's set, while Rihanna was caught dancing at the front of the main stage as the Single Ladies singer launched into her performance.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Justin Bieber was spotted on site, as was his former flame Chantel Jeffries, who appeared to be getting close to The Weeknd.

The two were spotted arm in arm, sparking rumours The Weeknd had moved on from his romance with Selena Gomez by snagging another of his fellow Canadian star's exes.

Meanwhile, country star Twain was a big surprise addition to the Coachella celebrity crowd - she was spotted hanging out with Nicki Minaj, who posted a shot of the two women together on Instagram and insisted Shania is "so dope in real life".

Their company also included The Weeknd and rapper French Montana.

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell were also spotted among the festival revellers, as was Paris Hilton, Diddy, Nina Dobrev, Hailey Baldwin, new mum Kylie Jenner, and Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya,

But it wasn't a great weekend for intoxicated Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill, who was spotted being carried out of the VIP area after overdoing things on Saturday night.

And huge Beyonce fan Adele made sure fans knew she was at Coachella in spirit, posting videos of her dancing along to the R&B superstar's set from her home in England.

Adele, like many devotees who couldn't make it to Indio, California for Coachella, streamed Beyonce's set live on YouTube.