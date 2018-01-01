Florida Georgia Line star prays for Route 91 dead from his bird's eye view of the massacre site

Florida Georgia Line star Brian Kelley paid a special tribute to those who lost their lives at the Route 91 festival massacre as he woke up in Las Vegas ahead of the ACM Awards on Sunday night (15Apr18).

The singer pulled back the curtains in his hotel room to discover his suite overlooked the parking lot that became the site of the bloody October (17) tragedy, where 58 people lost their lives at the hands of a sick gunman.

The superstar posted a shot of the view from his room on Instagram, revealing he had to catch his breath when he looked down at the Route 91 Harvest Festival site.

"Every day I've taken some time a couple times a day to pray over this lot, the lost, and all of the families and fans effected by this terrible act," he wrote. "I’m learning in my life it’s better to face the uncomfortable, the fear, the crazy, head on."

He added, "Had no idea this was gonna be our view for a couple days here in Vegas for the ACMs, but I’m glad it was."

In a room nearby, bandmate Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, staged a moment of silence before heading out to the awards show.

Hayley posted: "We prayed for everyone that had to endure the horror of that awful night, for our children and their children - that they never have to experience anything like this in their lifetime, and that there is resolution soon."

Florida Georgia Line were not on the bill at the doomed festival, but their friend Jason Aldean was headlining the Sunday night proceedings when the carnage began.

Aldean was also back in Vegas for the ACM Awards at the MGM Garden Arena, and admitted it was strange.

"It’s cool any time I come (to Las Vegas)... (but) probably for the rest of my life there will be a little bit of a weird feeling, at the same time," he said. "I love this city. I always have. I’ve had one night where it was horrible, but I’ve had a million great nights here and a lot of great memories. It’s always going to be a little strange coming here."

Meanwhile, Kelley has revealed that country's biggest names will hit the ACM Awards red carpet wearing pins representing the 851 people injured and the 58 lives lost at Route 91.