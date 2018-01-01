The Weeknd breaks down during Coachella set

The Weeknd broke down during his Coachella set on Friday (13Apr18), while performing songs allegedly about ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The 28-year-old Canadian singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, sang six songs from his new EP My Dear Melancholy during his headline set at the music festival.

While performing Call Out My Name and Privilege, fans noticed he had tears streaming down his face.

Both tracks are rumoured to be about his relationship with Gomez, who ended their 10-month romance last October (17).

Call Out My Name is seemingly full of references to the 25-year-old former Disney star, as The Weeknd sings: "We found each other/ I helped you out of a broken place/ You gave me comfort/ But falling for you was my mistake."

Other lyrics from the track include: "I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied/I almost cut a piece of myself for your life," seemingly alluding to Gomez's kidney transplant.

And in Privilege, the Grammy winner appears to sing about their break-up.

"Enjoy your privileged life/ 'Cause I'm not gonna hold you through the night / We said our last goodbyes / So let's just try to end it with a smile / And I don't wanna hear that you're suffering," he croons. "But I'ma drink the pain away, I'll be back to my old ways / And I got two red pills to take the blues away."

Though The Weeknd hasn’t confirmed who he’s singing about, some fans think Privilege could be about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid, which ended in November 2016.

The singer walked off stage in tears as his set came to an end, leading fans to send supportive messages to him on social media.

"Selena really broke this man's heart," wrote one, while another posted: "There is so much emotion in this performance, I’m in tears. I’m so proud of Abel."