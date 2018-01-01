NEWS Ricky Martin talks to his children about how every family is unique Newsdesk Share with :







Ricky Martin makes a point of talking to his children every day about how each family is different.



The Puerto Rican singer welcomed twin boys Matteo and Valentino via a surrogate back in 2008, and married Syrian-Swedish artist Jwan Yosef earlier this year (18).



Ricky may have taken an unconventional route by choosing to be a single dad for many years but, along with his beau, now makes it his mission to speak to his sons about various types of family units.



“Love manages itself in millions of ways," he told Gay Times. "I talk to my kids every day about how every family is different. Let me be, I let you be. It’s simple.”



Ricky's sons often travel with him and even sit backstage while he is performing shows as part of his All In residency at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. At present, the star has All In shows lined-up until early June, but added he’s looking forward to seeing what other projects may come his way.



“Right now, I’m really open to see what comes to me. I’m not going to limit my possibilities. I’m going to go to every event and enjoy every party," the 46-year-old shared.



Earlier this year, Ricky also returned to his acting roots when he portrayed Gianni Versace's boyfriend Antonio D'Amico in TV series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. The show explores Gianni's murder by serial killer Andrew Cunanan in 1997, and he is adamant that the programme is an important watch.



“What killed Gianni Versace was homophobia. It’s not the way he died, it’s the way it was allowed to happen. Back in the '90s – and we have to be careful because history tends to repeat itself – Gianni Versace was killed by a man that was on the FBI’s Most Wanted list," he said. "This man was living in Miami but because he was a gay man killing other gay men, everybody turned the other way. That’s what infuriates me.”

