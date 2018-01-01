NEWS Justin Bieber ‘tempted to ditch music for Jesus’ Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







Justin Bieber is reportedly considering quitting showbiz to “dedicate his life to Jesus”.



The Love Yourself singer has become a committed Christian since being baptised in 2014 following a troubled couple of years. Recently he urged his fans to consider the real meaning of Easter, telling his Instagram followers: “Easter is not about a bunny, it’s a reminder that my Jesus died for my sins…”



And a source told Heat magazine that his growing faith may see him quit showbiz.



“For Justin, keeping the faith is very important,” an insider revealed to Heat. “After going through so much of the pressures of fame, family drama and losing the love of his life - he’s been saved.



“Religion is the only thing keeping Justin on the straight and narrow. There’s even a part of him tempted to give up music and dedicate his life to Jesus. He says that’s the greatest high of all.”



The news come amid Justin’s split last month from on/off girlfriend Selena Gomez, who also attends services at Justin’s church, Hillsong in Los Angeles.



Since being “born again” Justin has reportedly been reassessing his priorities and wants to reflect his newfound faith in a more significant way.



The Sorry singer became a member of Hillsong after a period of run-ins with the law for drug use, vandalism and reckless driving. The church, which attracts a celebrity congregation, is headed by pastor Carl Lentz, who baptised the Canadian star in 2014, and has been credited with helping to turn his life around.



“He still likes to party, but not as much as he used to. He says there’s a little voice in his head that tells him to stop,” the insider said, adding that Justin also likes to attend services at Churchome in Beverly Hills. “The first few front rows are reserved for him and his friends, and it’s somewhere he can go and get VIP treatment.”

