Shania Twain designs tour around Lyme disease battle

Shania Twain has changed her live shows to avoid risking a Lyme disease flare-up.

The Still the One singer hits the road as part of her Now Tour next month (May18) to support her new album, but after being diagnosed with the infectious disease, which can cause nerve damage and paralysis, she can no longer perform without a strict set of guidelines.

"It's more work for me now vocally because of the Lyme disease effect on the nerves in my larynges, so it's like an hour and a half of, like, physical exercise," she explained to E! News. "I take a mini trampoline with me and I've got to do a real pre-show show."

The 52-year-old country icon insists her new concert series is "still sexy" despite the change in her routine behind-the-scenes, revealing she and her crew have crafted shows with "something nobody has seen before."

Shania is grateful she caught the condition early, because it could have been much worse.

"Lyme disease does affect your life for sure. It's such a silent, evil thing," she shared. "A lot of the symptoms you just learn to live with. I was lucky that I caught it early. I did get a lot of damage but I'm not battling with degenerative organ issues, so I feel very fortunate."

Shania went public with her Lyme disease diagnosis last summer (Jul17) and she is now looking at the illness as a source of empowerment and confidence.

"By the time you're my age, you have something. Everybody's got something in some form of their life," she smiled. "I'm proud of myself on one hand for persevering."

Shania's Now Tour kicks off in Tacoma, Washington on 3 May (18).