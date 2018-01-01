Cardi B urges Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to 'work things out'

Cardi B urged fans to leave Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson alone after their cheating scandal, so that the couple can "work things out".

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday morning (12Apr18) amid reports that her Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player beau had cheated on her multiple times.

The couple are thought to be working though their problems after the arrival of their first child together, and Bodak Yellow hitmaker Cardi had some advice for the 33-year-old new mother.

“Do what your heart feel like doing. At the end of the day, everybody wanna act like they date deacons and pastors and their relationship is perfect,” she told Big Boy’s Neighborhood radio show.

“You don’t know what type of things going on in their relationship. People make it seem like this happened two weeks ago. Let them work things out."

Cardi, who recently revealed she's pregnant with her first child, has had her own issues with infidelity in her relationship with fiance Offset, of rap trio Migos, and admitted they had to “fight for our love because it wasn’t as easy.”

“Like I said, in the beginning of our relationship we had our doubts about each other, things weren’t perfect,” she explained. “I had my suspicions but we kept stuff private between us. We just worked it out.”

Revealing her family told her to work things out with Offset, she confessed it was advice from her father that made her think twice about ending the relationship.

“Everybody was like let it go, but the people that love me, and know me, and know us, was telling me to work it out,” Cardi said. “My dad drives me around and everything, and he saw the whole thing when I was sad and everything and he said, ‘I really think you two should work it out.'”