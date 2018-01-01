Nathan Followill and wife welcome second child

Kings of Leon drummer star Nathan Followill and his singer-songwriter wife Jessie Baylin have welcomed their second child together.

Baby boy Oliver Francis Followill was born on 10 April (18), with the couple announcing the happy news on Friday.

"Hello world, here he is. Oliver Francis Followill. You complete us in every way. 4.10.18," Jessie wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of little Oliver and his big sister, five-year-old Violet.

Nathan later posted a picture of a print of his new son's feet with the sweet caption, "Oliver Francis Followill has arrived. I’m so in love it hurts."

The couple announced they were expecting again over the Thanksgiving holidays last year (17).

Nathan broke the news by sharing a picture of his pregnant spouse on Instagram, captioning it: "No thanksgiving pregnant stress here at all #Turkeyme #babyme #wineme."

He later shared a link to a story about the pregnancy, and wrote: "Gorgeous mama to be".

The new baby will be the fourth child among the four Followill boys, brothers Nathan, Jared and Caleb and cousin Matthew. Frontman Caleb is married to Victoria's Secret model Lily Aldridge.

Nathan and Jessie tied the knot in November, 2009, in a rustic barn ceremony in Brentwood, Tennessee, with guests including actress Scarlett Johansson, who went to school with the bride.

They announced her first pregnancy in 2012, with a representative for the couple telling Us Weekly at the time: "They are two of the most excited people I know."

Since Violet's arrival, Nathan has frequently shared pictures of his little girl on his social media accounts. Posting a snap of him treating the five-year-old to a fast food lunch, he wrote: "Milk shake and fries. Why daddy is her favourite."