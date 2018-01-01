NEWS Britney Spears’ father ‘ready to hand control back to singer’ Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







Britney Spears’ family is reportedly ready to let the singer regain full control of her own life.



After rising to superstardom as a teenager, Britney suffered a public meltdown in 2007 following the collapse of her marriage to Kevin Federline and death of her aunt Sandra Bridges Covington.



Her fall from grace resulted in Kevin gaining custody of their sons Sean and Jayden, Britney being sectioned and her father Jamie Spears being given control of her finances.



But over the last few years, the 36-year-old has worked hard to turn her life around.



“Britney’s a completely different girl to who she was over a decade ago,” an insider told Britain's Closer magazine.



“She’s finally back to her old self after years of torment and troubles. She’s the Brit everyone knew and loved back in the early days. Her family have felt like she’s ready to be fully back in control of her life, so her dad’s prepared to hand over the reins.”



The Toxic singer recently finished her successful Las Vegas residency, and is gearing up to take her Piece of Me show on the road, including dates in Europe.



But those close to her say that the real reason behind her new attitude is her personal trainer boyfriend Sam Asghari.



“Sam’s been an incredible influence on Brit, after years of going from one bad relationship to the next,” the source said. “He overhauled her diet and exercise plan. He encouraged her to take up yoga, meditation and Tai Chi, plus acupuncture and Reiki, to help her stay balanced, calm and focused amid any stress that comes her way.



“In Brit’s early career, it was all about performing and the pressure of fame. She now feels she’s found the right balance between work and family life – making more time for her relationship with Sam and her boys. She is extremely strict with her team about ensuring she’s never away from any of them for long periods.”

