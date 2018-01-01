Cardi B ready to celebrate at Coachella after landing new streaming record

Cardi B will be celebrating at Coachella this weekend (13-15Apr18) after setting a new Apple Music streaming record.

The rapper's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, has become the most streamed album by a female artist in one week by racking up over 100 million streams since its release on 6 April (18).

Taylor Swift's Reputation previously held the record, but Cardi B had passed that feat by the middle of the week, and the Bodak Yellow hitmaker is now at number five on Apple Music's worldwide chart of the most streamed albums ever, leaping over Ed Sheeran's Divide and The Weeknd's Starboy.

The rap star will be putting on a big show for fans at the California festival on Sunday (15Apr18) after revealing she is splashing out $300,000 (GBP210,000) of her own hard-earned cash on her stage set.

Earlier this week (beg09Apr18), the Bartier Cardi rapper admitted Coachella bosses got her cheap last year when they booked her for $70,000 (GBP49,000) before her career took off.

"We were booked for Coachella six months ago," Cardi said during a SiriusXM interview. "I have to invest so much money on my stage set, my own money... It's crazy. I'm almost 300 (thousand) down. But it's an investment."

Cardi also admitted she had no idea how big Coachella is, and revealed she would be flying in to Los Angeles on Wednesday for a pair of 10-hour rehearsal days: "I'm getting it right," she explained.

And R&B sensation SZA, who is also on the bill at Coachella, has hinted she might be part of Cardi B's Sunday evening set, telling TMZ it would be an honour to join the rapper onstage.

SZA features on Cardi's record-breaking new album - she appears on the track I Do.