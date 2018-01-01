Zayn Malik: 'I thought Gigi and I would be together forever'

Singer Zayn Malik is using the painful split from Gigi Hadid to inspire his new music, admitting he thought he'd be with the model for life.

The pop star and catwalk beauty ended their romance last month (Mar18) after dating since 2015, and he tried to process it through music by writing his new tune Let Me all about the split and the pain he felt after realising his dream relationship had slipped away.

“I was in love, and I think that’s pretty evident,” the 25-year-old singer explained during a candid radio interview with Ryan Seacrest on Friday (13Apr18). “I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. Things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it (Let Me).”

Both Zayn and Gigi issued sweet statements about their decision to part ways on social media, but he decided to take the kind gesture a little further by memorialising their romance in song.

“We go through experiences so we have memories and stories and things to write down and contemplate and think about,” he continued. “You get to really put your experience into something. It should be remembered forever.”

Zayn debuted the music video for Let Me on Thursday (12Apr18), with the promo featuring steamy scenes of him making out with model Sofia Jamora. The promo is reminiscent of how he and Gigi met three years ago, when she starred in the music video for his debut solo single Pillowtalk as the former One Direction star's love interest.