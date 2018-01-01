Zayn Malik is 'definitely' interested in a future film role

Hollywood could soon be beckoning for Zayn Malik, who's revealed he has an interest in acting.

The singer released his debut solo album Mind of Mine in 2016, and is currently gearing up to drop his second record. Though his musical career is going from strength to strength, Zayn certainly wouldn't turn down a film job if the opportunity presented itself.

“Never say never, right!" he teased in an interview with British radio station Key 103. "I’d be interested in doing some acting. It’s always been something that I liked doing, even when I was growing up. I did a few school performances and stuff."

The 25-year-old's former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles broke Hollywood last year (17) when he starred in Christopher Nolan's triple Oscar-winning war movie Dunkirk.

And though Zayn was modest over his own acting talents, he insisted that he would be more than happy to learn the necessary skills.

"I’m not saying I’m Oscar level winning actor right now, but I’m sure I can go to a few classes and learn things and pick it up. It’s definitely something I’m interested in,” he smiled.

The Pillowtalk hitmaker also admitted that there's “always a lot of pressure” around an artist’s second album, but ultimately he is "excited" to share his new tracks with his fans.

However, Zayn, who recently broke up with his model Gigi Hadid after two years together, doesn't believe that kiss and tell tracks are a good idea.

"It's not always the wisest thing to do," he considered during an interview on BBC Radio 1. "It just complicates things, so I tend not to do that any more. I just keep it to myself."

The musician, who broke off his engagement to ex- fiance Perrie Edwards in 2015, added that public acts of revenge can often be "embarrassing".