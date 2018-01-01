Meek Mill: 'I always thought probation would bring me back to prison'

Meek Mill always thought his probation would eventually lead him back to prison, he revealed in an interview on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt on Thursday (12Apr18).

The Dreams and Nightmares hitmaker was sentenced to serve two to four years in prison in November (17) for violating the terms of his probation relating to a 2008 firearms case.

He's still managing to maintain a public profile even while behind bars though, and took part in a phone call interview with Holt which was televised on Thursday night.

Asked if he can believe that after 10 years on probation, he's still "in the clutches of the criminal justice system because of this one arrest?", Mill replied: "It was always a thought in the back of my mind that 10 years of probation would bring me back to prison because a technical violation is police contact.

"You don’t have to be charged with a crime, you don’t have to be found guilty of a crime, you can be sentenced to what you were sentenced for, like what I was facing. (Judge Genece E. Brinkley) said I was facing five to 10 years, she said. So, if I was stopped by the police for jaywalking, legally she has the right to give me five to 10 years."

Mill is now plotting his future when he's released from prison. And one thing he's hoping to do is to help others who are in similar situations to him, but who don't have the celebrity power he does to help raise the profile of his case.

"I think God delivered me a job to help people, helping minorities that come from these situations like myself," the rapper said. "I say don't show me no pity because this is my life. This is what I've been going through and I think God put me in this position to be able to do a show with Lester Holt and open up eyes for other young black men."

Mill's most recent request for bail was denied. His team are still working on trying to get the musician out of prison, and have garnered the support of famous faces such as rappers JAY-Z and Wale.