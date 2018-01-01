Nicki Minaj emotional over Cardi B disrespect

Nicki Minaj fought back tears during a radio show on Thursday (12Apr18) as she recalled how Cardi B hurt her feelings while promoting their Migos hit MotorSport.

Rumours surfaced suggesting the rap divas were feuding when the track - the lead single from the hip-hop trio's third studio album Culture II - hit the charts, but both stars dismissed gossip of bad blood between them.

However, in an interview with Capital Xtra radio in November (17), Cardi B revealed Nicki's verse on the final track was different from the lyrics she remembered hearing when she first jumped on the recording, adding fuel to claims the pair had fallen out.

Now Nicki confesses she wishes Cardi had kept her thoughts to herself, admitting she felt disrespected.

"The only thing with Cardi that really, really, really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after MotorSport came out,” the Bang Bang hitmaker explained during an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio.

“I remember when I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying thank you," Nicki added. "The first interview she did... she looked so aggravated and angry and the only thing she kept saying was, 'I didn't hear that, she changed her verse'."

Minaj was also criticised for failing to turn up for the video shoot to appear with Cardi, amplifying rumours the ladies didn't care for each other, but the rapper insists she wasn't trying to be difficult with the shoot - she just had scheduling conflicts.

"They (Migos and Cardi) all knew that and still did interviews and jumped around that just to paint Nicki as the bad person so you could play the victim," Nicki recalled. "That really, really hurt me because I really, fully supported her.

"When it was time to clear the air about that, no one did that. All of them allowed me to look like I lied."

The 35-year-old has since forgiven Cardi, revealing the Bodak Yellow superstar has returned to her good graces after praising Nicki in a recent interview.

“Up until this recent interview that she did, I had never seen her show me genuine love in an interview," the Roman Reloaded hitmaker shared. "I could just imagine how many girls wish they could have been on a song with Nicki Minaj."