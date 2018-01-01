Liam Payne shoots down rumours he and Cheryl are expecting second child

Liam Payne has shot down gossip suggesting his girlfriend Cheryl is expecting their second child.

The One Direction star was keen to clear up rumours as he arrived at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday (11Apr18), revealing the chatter is "not true".

"It's not happening," he said. "People just make up stories."

The star's response comes a week after he and Cheryl, who became parents to son Bear last March (17), were reportedly spotted vacationing in the Maldives in an attempt to save their troubled relationship.

Last month (Mar18), pictures surfaced online showing Payne enjoying a night out at the Penthouse Bar in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with his back-up dancer Chloe Ferns, and gossips suggested they were getting close.

The story prompted and outburst from Cheryl on Twitter.

"I usually don't bother myself to respond to stupid articles, but in my silence they hold the pen," she raged. "This is a stupid article, clutching at very small straws. But I can't ignore this story involving an innocent dancer colleague of Liam's who has a fiance, and dragging them into this desperate attempt to try to cause problems between Liam and I."

The Strip That Down hitmaker recently spoke candidly about the ups and downs he and the 34-year-old have faced.

"You know, we have our struggles - like of course I'm not gonna sit here and say that everything's absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that's what a relationship is," he told the Evening Standard earlier this year.

But the 24-year-old noted that despite the rough patches, he is committed to the brunette beauty.

He added, "There was always going to be a little bit of tenseness in the way we sort ourselves out, but tell me a relationship in the world that doesn't go through a spot like that?"