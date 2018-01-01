Mariah Carey writing memoir

Mariah Carey is working on a memoir.

The Hero hitmaker has reportedly been "looking inward" since deciding to go public with her bipolar disorder diagnosis and her representative has confirmed to the New York Post's Page Six TV that she is writing a memoir.

"At a certain point, the truth will set you free," a source tells the publication. "Hopefully, (being vocal about bipolar disorder) will be freeing for her. When you have people that you were close with, like Whitney (Houston) and Prince, at a certain point, you look inward and come to terms with whatever demons you have."

On Wednesday (11Apr18), Mariah went public with her diagnosis in a People magazine article, revealing she first learned she had the disorder in 2001, when she was hospitalised after suffering a physical and emotional breakdown, but she refused to believe it.

"Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me," she said. "It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn't do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love - writing songs and making music.

"I'm actually taking medication that seems to be pretty good. It's not making me feel too tired or sluggish or anything like that. Finding the proper balance is what is most important."

The singer also revealed she decided to come forward with her mental health battle in an effort to help lift the stigma surrounding mental health.

"It can be incredibly isolating," she said. "It does not have to define you and I refuse to allow it to define me or control me."