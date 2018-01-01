Dua Lipa played doomed relationship song to her then-boyfriend

Dua Lipa tested a song about her doomed relationship on her boyfriend at the time.

The New Rules singer is riding high following the release of her self-titled debut album, which features acclaimed hits including Be the One and IDGAF. But she has confessed that another track, No Goodbyes, was inspired by the flailing romance she found herself in at the time. And little did her partner know, the song she asked him to listen to was all about him.

"When I would write songs, I would play them to him,” she recalled in an interview with British GQ. "The thing was, when I played him songs and I didn’t want to let him know they were about him, I would say, ‘Well, this song is about this person who is dealing with this crazy thing, so I just decided to base it on their stories and isn’t it interesting?’”

The man in question discovered the song's real meaning once they'd split, however the 22-year-old has insisted that "he's totally OK with it."

Dua is now the proud owner of two Brit Awards nabbed both the British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist gongs.

In addition to her three other nods, she also broke a record after she became the most-nominated female artist in the ceremony's history.

Though her most recent ex, singer Paul Klein, failed to congratulate her "because he’s boring," she did receive a message from "old flame" model and chef Isaac Carew.

However, one man the London-born songwriter has a lot of time for is Chris Martin, who featured on another of her tunes, Homesick. Upon meeting the Coldplay frontman, she couldn't believe just how big a fan of her he was.

"It was so surreal, Chris Martin dancing to my music," Dua smiled, adding that New Rules and IDGAF were two of his favourites.