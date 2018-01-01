John Legend delighted as daughter says Beyonce for first time

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna has reached an important milestone - saying "Beyonce" for the first time.

The little girl, who turns two on Saturday (14Apr18), is expanding her vocabulary on a daily basis, and showed off her new word as she sat in the car with her parents listening to the superstar's Lemonade album.

"She had a milestone yesterday. She said 'Beyonce' for the first time,"John laughed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday. "Chrissy and I were talking about Beyonce, and Luna just starts saying things that we say now, and she said ‘Beyonce’ in the car.

"That was Luna’s first Beyonce... I feel like I should write it down in her baby book!"

Host Ellen also couldn't resist bringing up the hot topic of Who Bit Beyonce?, following Tiffany Haddish's shocking revelation that she'd seen someone get toothy with the singer at a party last year. John's model wife Chrissy later revealed she knew the identity of the biter, and the All of Me singer admitted he also knows who it is - but isn't willing to give up the name.

"We weren't there, first of all, but we know people who were there and they know who it was," he explained. "We know who it was. We're not talking about it though."

As well as chatting to Ellen, John also performed his new single A Good Night on the hit U.S. TV show. And on Wednesday night, he shared an adorable video of Luna watching in awe as her dad gave it his all on the programme, before giving him a huge round of applause peppered with a few cheers at the end.

“Hey @TheEllenShow! First of all, Luna loved the show. Still working on her clapping on the 2 and 4 but that will come….,” he captioned the video.