Demi Lovato hits back as fan questions her sobriety

Demi Lovato hit back on Twitter on Wednesday night (11Apr18) after someone questioned her sobriety.

The 25-year-old singer appeared in a photo with several of her former Disney friends which was posted to Twitter by former Lemonade Mouth star Hayley Kiyoko. In the shot that Hayley shared, Demi could be seen holding a glass of liquid, which appeared amber in colour. However, in another version of the picture, shared by rapper Sirah, the beverage had been blurred out.

The Photoshopping, combined with the colour of Demi's drink, made one fan wonder if the singer had perhaps enjoyed a glass of beer.

"I'm not tryna (trying to) question Demi's sobriety bc (because) I have a lot of respect for her," the follower wrote. "It just seems weird that her best friends post this pic with it shaded and then Hayley who isn't rlly that close to Demi posts the one where you can see what she's holding?? Like tf (the f**k) is going on (sic)."

Demi was then quick to respond, writing: "I don't have to defend anything but it was Red Bull."

The Sorry Not Sorry singer recently marked reaching six years of sobriety, taking to Twitter to celebrate her incredible achievement last month.

"Just officially turned six years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible," she wrote.

The feat was also celebrated by Demi's tourmates DJ Khaled and Kehlani during her New York concert a few days later, when the music stars praised ex Disney star Demi for turning her life around so dramatically.

Visibly emotional after their tributes, Demi then candidly told the audience: "Yesterday, six years ago, I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at nine in the morning, throwing up in the car. I remember thinking, 'This is no longer cute, this is no longer fun. And I'm just like my dad'... So I took a look at my life, and I said, 'Something has to change. Something has to change, I've gotta get sober' - so I did."