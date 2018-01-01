Mariah Carey: 'I will never be an emotional wreck around my children'

Mariah Carey is vowing never to let her bipolar disorder affect how she acts around her children, insisting they will not see her cry.

The Hero hitmaker went public with her mental health struggle in a People magazine article on Wednesday (11Apr18), revealing she was first diagnosed with the disorder in 2001, but she "didn't want to believe it" and "lived in denial and isolation" for several years.

She is now seeking treatment to maintain her disorder, but when asked if she sought out therapy because of her six-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe she replied she did not because she already was able to handle the disease in front of them.

"They're everything to me," she tells the publication. "They're never going to see me sitting around crying and being an emotional wreck in front of them. That's just never going to happen."

And she explains she finds the time spent with her children from her marriage to Nick Cannon therapeutic, because they always help to cheer mum up when she's feeling low.

"My children are amazing," she says. "What could be more therapeutic than spending time with my kids and laughing and watching them enjoy childhood? The most important thing I can do for my children is give them what I didn't really have - a chance to live in a safe and secure home surrounded by people who love and support them unconditionally."

In her initial reveal, Mariah explained she decided to come forward with her battle now because she wants to help lift the stigma surrounding mental health.

"It can be incredibly isolating," she said. "It does not have to define you and I refuse to allow it to define me or control me."